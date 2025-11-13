CRSP FY2026 EPS Reduced by Brookline Capital Management

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.89. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 1,273.70%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,082,000 after buying an additional 859,334 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,467,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,253,000 after buying an additional 66,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,979 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.