Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

