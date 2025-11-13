Currenc Group (CURR) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Currenc Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Get Currenc Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -84.72% N/A -34.02% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Currenc Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $41.09 million -$39.47 million -3.84 Currenc Group Competitors $40.61 million -$18.54 million 93.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Currenc Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Currenc Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 224 265 217 3 2.00

Currenc Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 191.19%. Given Currenc Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s peers have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Currenc Group peers beat Currenc Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Currenc Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Currenc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currenc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.