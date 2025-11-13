Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $565.00 to $645.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.83.

Shares of CW stock opened at $577.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.12 and its 200 day moving average is $487.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

