Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 347,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,228,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 847,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

