Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.4286.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAWN. Zacks Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $25,495.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,872.87. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,365 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $29,551.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $371,388.66. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

