Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Allianz SE

Allianz SE lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $116,035,000. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 73.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 37,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $479.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.00 and a 200-day moving average of $490.69. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.