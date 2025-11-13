Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Allianz SE

Allianz SE lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $116,035,000. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 73.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 37,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $479.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.00 and a 200-day moving average of $490.69. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.