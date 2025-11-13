Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.9643.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DENN. Mizuho upgraded Denny’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENN

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

In other news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,524,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,461,612.40. This trade represents a 5.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 433,307 shares of company stock worth $1,945,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Boston Partners raised its position in Denny’s by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,951,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 63.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 321,877 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 49.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 816,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 271,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1,196.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 272,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.