DENTSPLY SIRONA FY2025 EPS Lowered by Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $39,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,343 shares in the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5,515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP now owns 1,524,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after buying an additional 1,412,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

