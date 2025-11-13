Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Emera

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.42.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$66.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.58 and a 12 month high of C$69.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23.

In related news, Director Archibald Collins sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.95, for a total value of C$1,987,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$847,272.75. This trade represents a 70.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total transaction of C$1,174,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,844.80. The trade was a 98.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,691. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

