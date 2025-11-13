Desjardins Comments on TELUS’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in TELUS by 2,950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 196.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,836,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,735,000 after buying an additional 7,840,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TELUS by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 185,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 43.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.4184 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.