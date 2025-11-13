Desjardins Expects Lower Earnings for Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research note issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $173.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $174.85. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $55.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2027 earnings at $211.02 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSU. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$6,000.00 to C$5,600.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,897.14.
Constellation Software Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of CSU opened at C$3,355.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3,915.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$4,514.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$3,183.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5,300.00.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark Robert Miller acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,428,980.42. This represents a 2.40% increase in their position. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
