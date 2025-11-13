Desjardins Expects Lower Earnings for Constellation Software

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research note issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $173.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $174.85. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $55.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2027 earnings at $211.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSU. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$6,000.00 to C$5,600.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,897.14.

Constellation Software Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of CSU opened at C$3,355.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3,915.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$4,514.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$3,183.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5,300.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Robert Miller acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,428,980.42. This represents a 2.40% increase in their position. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.