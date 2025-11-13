Desjardins Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:D FY2025 Earnings

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.