Desjardins Has Pessimistic View of Bsr Reit FY2025 Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.