Desjardins Has Strong Estimate for TSE:AQN FY2025 Earnings

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.8%

AQN stock opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.The firm had revenue of C$811.36 million during the quarter.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.