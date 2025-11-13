Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.67) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNTH. Wedbush raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3%

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,106.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

