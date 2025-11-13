Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Domo in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III sold 273,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $4,179,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 9.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Domo has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $551.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

