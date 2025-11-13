Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,207,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,633,000 after buying an additional 558,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 656,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 461,980 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,178,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,370,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 50,734.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 266,354 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,743.28. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.09. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

