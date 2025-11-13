Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 278 on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190 and a 1 year high of GBX 490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.14. The stock has a market cap of £83.00 million, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Eye Solutions Group will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.