Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYEFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 278 on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190 and a 1 year high of GBX 490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.14. The stock has a market cap of £83.00 million, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Eye Solutions Group will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.