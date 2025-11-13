ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAHFree Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 150 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON EAH opened at GBX 88.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.46. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50 and a 52-week high of GBX 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of £59.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of -0.05.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

