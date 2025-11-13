Emera FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst T. Genzebu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$66.71 on Tuesday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Emera news, Director Archibald Collins sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.95, for a total value of C$1,987,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$847,272.75. This represents a 70.11% decrease in their position. Also, Director Judy Ann Steele sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total value of C$1,174,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,844.80. This represents a 98.09% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 49,494 shares of company stock worth $3,213,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

