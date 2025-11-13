Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Endava traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.9550, with a volume of 5770919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $412.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
