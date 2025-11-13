Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Endava traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.9550, with a volume of 5770919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Endava by 107.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 607,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 60.5% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 209,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 548,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $412.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

