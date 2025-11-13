EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 24 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 19 to GBX 20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnQuest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 24.

LON ENQ opened at GBX 12.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 9.72 and a 12 month high of GBX 16.60.

In related news, insider Marianne Daryabegui bought 166,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 per share, for a total transaction of £18,332.60. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

