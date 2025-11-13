EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 28 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EnQuest from GBX 19 to GBX 20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EnQuest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 24.

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 12.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 9.72 and a twelve month high of GBX 16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, insider Marianne Daryabegui bought 166,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 per share, with a total value of £18,332.60. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

