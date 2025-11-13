Envela’s (ELA) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ELA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Envela from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Envela in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envela has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Envela stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Envela has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Envela will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envela by 14.2% in the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 862,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envela by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envela by 116.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,635 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 308.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

