Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 48,003 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 328,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 248,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,546.70. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

