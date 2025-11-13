Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,154 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,219,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,536,000 after acquiring an additional 109,482 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7%

DFGR stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.