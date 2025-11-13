Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,961 Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.21 on Thursday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

