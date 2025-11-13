Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.8750.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Friday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVLV

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 776,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $6,365,135.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,189,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,950,587.20. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455,820. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 1,911,445 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,635 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 73.04%.The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.