Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 53 target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 0.8%

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 52.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 41.30 and a one year high of GBX 124. The company has a market cap of £307.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.78.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

