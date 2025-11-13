Financial Survey: Alpha Modus (AMOD) versus The Competition

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Modus to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.37 Alpha Modus Competitors $40.61 million -$18.54 million 93.31

Profitability

Alpha Modus’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Alpha Modus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Modus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 224 265 217 3 2.00

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 85.31%. Given Alpha Modus’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Modus competitors beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

