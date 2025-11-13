Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,806 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.5% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3%

NVDA stock opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.44.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.