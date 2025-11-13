First Bancorp Inc ME Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $193.80 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Arete upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

