First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.3333.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

First Busey Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Busey has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott A. Phillips acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $34,614.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254. The trade was a 135.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 86,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,230.80. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $133,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in First Busey by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth $200,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,430 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

