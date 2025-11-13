Flavin Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,310 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.44.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.