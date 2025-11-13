Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.3889.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $356.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:FLUT opened at $233.96 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $313.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,064.48. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,076,000 after acquiring an additional 301,879 shares during the last quarter. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,231,266,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,349,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 57.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,892 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

