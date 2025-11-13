Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 2.6%

FBRX opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.98. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Forte Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,864,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 101.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 603,867 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,310,000. Cable Car Capital LP increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 280,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 786,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.