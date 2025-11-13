Franklin FTSE Canada ETF $FLCA Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.54% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLCA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCA opened at $46.36 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

