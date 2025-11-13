FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AIG Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.36. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2026 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE AIG opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

