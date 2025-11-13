FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Issued By Cormark

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$802.21 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$54.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.71.

TSE:TSU opened at C$39.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.14. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$30.77 and a 52 week high of C$44.99.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

