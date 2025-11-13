FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Crane NXT Issued By DA Davidson

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Crane NXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Crane NXT stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,584,000 after purchasing an additional 512,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,635,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 260,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

