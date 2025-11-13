FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Issued By Desjardins

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.23.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$20.55 on Tuesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$19.10 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41. The company has a market cap of C$31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.91.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

