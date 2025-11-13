FY2025 EPS Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Reduced by Analyst

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

PBA opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

