FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Lowered by Zacks Research

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

