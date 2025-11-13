FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Lowered by Analyst

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.88. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $78.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$959.74 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EIF. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday. Ventum Financial set a C$81.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Paradigm Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Stock Performance

TSE EIF opened at C$76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$45.00 and a twelve month high of C$78.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.38%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.