FY2025 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Lowered by B. Riley

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.
FS KKR Capital Price Performance
FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.10.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.4%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.92%.
Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital
In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $312,480. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
