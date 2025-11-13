FY2025 EPS Estimates for PDF Solutions Raised by DA Davidson

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PDF Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,299.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.69 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,328,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,045,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,450 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

