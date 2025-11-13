FY2025 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Cut by Stifel Canada

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Russel Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.80.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$39.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$34.62 and a 12-month high of C$46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 27th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

Further Reading

