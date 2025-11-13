FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:CRR Raised by Analyst

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.