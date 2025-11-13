FY2026 Earnings Estimate for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Issued By Cormark

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

